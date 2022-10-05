Great Day CT
Man arrested for tying up pit bull, leaving it without food, water

Damien Addington was charged with animal cruelty for improperly tethering a pit bull and...
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A dog found tethered to a backyard tree without food and water led to the arrest of a man in South Windsor.

Police said they charged Damien Addington, 40, of East Hartford, with cruelty to animals and tethering dog to a stationary or mobile object.

They said received a complaint about the situation on Aug. 9 and responded to a reported address.

Police said they found a 2-year-old pit bull that was improperly tethered to a tree in the backyard. It was without water and food.

The dog was taken by South Windsor police’s Community Service Officer and transported to an animal care center.

An arrest warrant was issued for the dog’s owner, Addington.

He was taken into custody on Monday at court in Rockville, taken to the South Windsor Police Department, processed, and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Addington was given a court date of Oct. 19 in Manchester.

