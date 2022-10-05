Man wanted for domestic incident threatens to terrorize Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a domestic shooting has refused to turn himself in and threatened to terrorize the City of Norwich, according to police.

David Holland Jr., 32, of Norwich, has a warrant out for his arrest that charges him with unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief.

David Holland Jr. is wanted on a couple of warrants, one stemming from a domestic incident, the other for threatening to terrorize Norwich, according to police. (Norwich police)

Police said that on Oct. 1, they responded to an address on Boswell Avenue for a report of shots fired.

They found the person who made the report and a vehicle that had been intentionally shot multiple times.

No one was hurt.

They believe it was a domestic-related incident and that the attack was targeted toward a specific victim.

As a result, the warrant was issued for Holland.

An additional warrant on a charge of second-degree threatening was also issued after police said he made phone threats to them. He told police that he would “terrorize the town.”

Holland spoke with Norwich detectives numerous times and said he would turn himself in on Tuesday by 2 p.m.; however, he failed to do so.

Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.