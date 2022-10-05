Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday

Report: Job openings are declining in the U.S.

FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.
FILE - The number of open jobs in the U.S. is on a decline, according to the JOLTS Survey.(WLOX)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports are showing there are fewer places to pick up a paycheck in the U.S.

On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported there were 10.1 million job openings last month. That’s down more than a million available positions compared to July, and the lowest it has been since June of 2021.

The most recent job openings and labor turnover survey, known as “JOLTS,” says there are nearly 1.7 vacancies for every person who is looking for a new job. That number is also down slightly from July.

The Federal Reserve likely is happy with a leaner labor market, and analysts say tight employment will likely increase wages and boost inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be breezy and cool, with a chance for...
Technical Discussion: *1* more damp, breezy & unseasonably cool day before brighter, warmer weather!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
FILE - A man was found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege...
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
Health experts say the best way to protect yourself from getting severely sick is to get...
It’s best to get COVID-19, flu vaccine early this fall, doctors say