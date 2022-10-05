On the road to Election Day: Abortion rights are an important issue to voters, according to poll

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - All week, Eyewitness News is traveling to different parts of the state to hear what issues are most important when you decide who you’ll vote for.

Results from an exclusive poll by WFSB and our partners at CT Insider reveal some of the issues at the top of the list.

According to that exclusive poll, the topic of abortion is one of the issues that’s very important to voters.

UConn students who will be voting next month shared their thoughts.

“I’m very very very pro-choice. It’s not even a question for me ya know,” said Anisha Sanghbi, a UConn freshman.

Sanghbi and her friend Catherine are both pro-choice.

“Very pro-choice, very pro-choice,” said Catherine, a freshman at UConn.

“And why is that?” Eyewitness News asked.

“A woman should just be able to decide what she wants to do with her body. It’s her body, that’s the only person’s say that matters,” Catherine said.

An exclusive WFSB poll asked likely voters what the most important issues are when choosing a governor. Inflation and the cost of living came in first. Then, taxes and government spending.

Third was abortion rights, with 12-percent of respondents saying it’s the most important issue.

Catherine is from Norwich and will be voting next month.

She said the topic of abortion is very important, particularly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“It’s crucial especially when I’m taking into consideration on my ballot. Honestly, it’s her choice and if it’s any kind of if and or but about it, they’re really not getting my vote,” Catherine said.

Eyewitness News also spoke with men on campus about women’s reproductive rights.

“In my opinion, I think women should have the right to choose whether they want the abortion or not,” said Dan Wasserman, a UConn senior from Milford.

Students like Anisha say it’s crucial that college students exercise their right to vote and participate in next month’s election.

“It’s so important. People say it all the time but genuinely we are the change. It’s such a cheesy thing to say but it’s so true,” Anisha said.

“I just think that I should be able to do what I want with my body,” said Tiffany Chen, a UConn senior

“It’s one thing to have strong beliefs or strong convictions about certain things but if you’re not voting, then your thoughts and opinions aren’t really going to be taken into consideration,” said Adam Stine, a UConn student from Simsbury.

“Abortion is a person’s own choice. And if you don’t like it then you shouldn’t get it. But you shouldn’t impose that on other people,” said Sammi Kania, a UConn freshman.

Sammi said the topic of abortion rights will factor into who she votes for next month.

“I think it’s really important. I think it’s important that we have somebody who represents the greatest population of who agrees. I think our voices need to be heard and that voting and choosing the right person to demonstrate our voices is the best thing that we can do,” she said.

“I think it’s a woman’s right to choose,” said Jack Conley, a UConn freshman from Old Lyme.

Young voters shared with Eyewitness News some of the other issues that are top of mind when voting.

“Any kind of student loan plan,” said Catherine.

“Also pro-gun control. Obviously I think that’s like a really big issue that I would like to see some action be taken on,” said Anisha.

Election Day is 33 days away.

