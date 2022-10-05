Runner gives back to organization who supported her through cancer battle

(WFSB) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and one woman shares her amazing story about the battle she went through and what got her through it.

Nicky Bacon, a mother, wife, teacher and cancer survivor, is giving back to those who helped her when she was at her lowest point.

In February 2020 when the world was shutting down because of COVID, Nicky was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 42.

“I did have a lumpectomy in May. Luckily I did not need chemo but the entire month of July I was in radiation,” said Nicky.

During her cancer battle, Nicky received support from Healing Meals, an organization that provides healthy food to those in need.

“What we find is that our food is really helpful in terms of helping our clients heal and not have to worry about food preparation so they can focus on their healing journey,” said Ellen Palmer, with Healing Meals.

“I mean I have a family and radiation was very exhausting and I didn’t want to cook. My husband works fulltime so being able to just rely on these meals. To not have to do any of the other stuff. I could rest while it was cooking time. You just have to heat them up,” said Nicky.

It’s more than just the meals that got her through treatment.

“In every package that I got, there was a letter from either a volunteer or someone that was making the meals and these were my inspiration to just keep going,” Nicky said.

Running has always been a huge part of Nicky’s life and cancer is not getting in the way of that.

“I never thought in a million years that I would run a marathon ever. I never thought I could, I never thought I would. And then after this cancer scare, I thought, why not? If cancer didn’t kill me than neither will a marathon,” she said.

After treatments were over, so were the meals. But Nicky wasn’t ready to part ways with them. Last October as she was signing up for the Eversource Hartford Marathon, she came across Healing Meals.

That’s when she made the decision to run and raise money for them.

“If I can raise money for certain organizations that are a huge important part of my life then I feel like that’s my why now,” said Nicky.

This year she’ll be taking on the Hartford Half Marathon, running for Healing Meals again.

“I’m not doing the full this year, I’m just doing the half. Not just the half, I’m running a half marathon for this awesome program,” said Nicky.

This program has made the biggest impact on Nicky’s life, and she hopes to spread the word to others who might be in her same position.

“I tell my story and Healing Meals is such an important part of that story because I really don’t feel like I would be here today if it wasn’t for them,” she said.

The half marathon is this coming Saturday October 8. Nicky is still working to raise as much money as she can for healing meals.

