Sandy Hook families expected to rest their case against Alex Jones

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ families are expected to rest their case in an Alex Jones defamation trial.

They key questions has been whether the jury would hear from Jones again.

Jones did testify earlier in the trial and at one point Channel 3 expected the well-known conspiracy theorist to take the stand again at Waterbury Superior Court.

However, The Associated Press reported that more Jones testimony will not happen.

Still, Jones’s behavior during the trial has been anything but predictable.

Tuesday, Sandy Hook families continued their emotional testimony. They painstakingly described how they believe Jones harmed them with his false accusations about the shooting.

Jones called the shooting a hoax as recently as 3 years ago. He said multiple times that some of the victims’ family members were crisis actors.

Jones apologized for the comments, but Tuesday plaintiffs like Jackie Barden who lost her son Daniel in the shooting described how Jones’s words were especially painful as her family tried to grieve. She said afterward that some people accused them of being liars and even made threats. Barden testified that one of the most difficult moments for her was when her daughter admitted she was living in fear.

“She said ‘when I come home, I’m afraid. When I’m at college nobody knows who I am,’” Jackie Barden said. “And we felt terrible. We go, ‘we should’ve moved.’ Because we didn’t realize.”

Plaintiffs are expected to wrap up their case Wednesday shortly after court begins in the morning at 10 a.m.

At that point, Channel 3 will learn what Jones’s attorney will say or do in his defense.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.