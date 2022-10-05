Great Day
University of New Haven evacuates building over social media threat

The University of New Haven.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A building at the University of New Haven was evacuated Wednesday after a threat was sent on social media.

A bomb threat was sent by social media for Harugari Hall, according to the university.

School officials said the building was evacuated and is being searched.

“This threat is currently being investigated by the University Police with support from our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners,” the school said.

