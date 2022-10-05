Waterbury gas company returns after helping Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - 10,000 cylinders of propane were sent from Paraco Gas’ Waterbury location to eight different cities in southwest Florida, where Hurricane Ian hit the state the hardest.

“Obviously being in Connecticut, dealing with past storms here, you kind of have an idea, but I don’t think the pictures did it justice to be honest with you. Lot of devastation, lot of, you could just tell, heartache,” said Chris Duncan, Transport Manager.

Chris Duncan is the location’s Transport Manager.

He helped organize the journey for four truck drivers to make the delivery.

The drivers left this past Saturday.

“It was a matter of get down there as soon as we could, as safely as possible obviously, dump the loads, be able to get back out of there and get home safely,” said Chris.

Chief Operating Officer and Paraco co-owner Christina Armentano says they have answered the call to several disasters and the propane they deliver helps bring immediate relief.

Mayor Neil O’Leary said he informed the mayor of Naples, one of the drivers’ drop offs, about this and committed to sending more if needed.

“This is really what we’re all about right? When things happen in Waterbury, we have a reputation for coming together as a community and addressing certain issues that arise out of nowhere and we have a reputation for getting things done,” said Mayor O’Leary.

While one of the drivers has already returned home, the other ones are still on their way back.

