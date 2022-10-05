Great Day CT
Yale study finds emergency room wait times exceed six hours putting patients at risk

By Stephanie Simoni and Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new Yale study shows that emergency room patients are stuck with long wait times, putting their lives at risk.

A study conducted between January of 2020 and December of 2021 shows that when occupancy exceeded 85-percent, the wait time was over 6 hours.

Experts recommend this wait time should be limited to four hours.

When care is delayed, there can be serious consequences, experts say.

There are several reports of patients dying while they wait for emergency care because they did not receive treatment in time.

