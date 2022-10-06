Both sides give closing arguments in Alex Jones’ defamation trial

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Alex Jones’ defamation trial in Connecticut is nearing its end.

Thursday, both sides gave their closing arguments.

Now it’s in the hands of the jury.

The jury is deciding damages for each plaintiff in this. A specific dollar amount will be decided for each of the 15 plaintiffs, families of Sandy Hook victims as well as an FBI agent who responded to the school that day.

The jury got handed the case a little before 4 p.m.

In their closing, both sides recapped the last four weeks of the trial, illustrating how Jones did, or didn’t, impact these peoples’ lives.

“They had real stories, they had real lives, they had real identities, that really matter,” said Chris Mattei, Plaintiffs’ Attorney.

Mattei explained why he had his clients take the stand in this trial: to showcase how real their lives and their pain have been since the Sandy Hook shooting, and since Jones started talking about it.

“I’ve watched a lot of soap operas and I’ve seen actors before,” said Jones, in a clip on Infowars.

Mattei continued to illustrate Infowars’ business model and how big the audience was. He also showed how jones used fear to engage his audience of millions, which in turn resulted in the harassment of these families.

“Jennifer Hensel always looking in her back seat. Erica Lafferty receiving threats to rape her. She’s moved five-to-six times in ten years,” said Mattei.

In his closing argument, Norm Pattis, Jones’ Attorney, criticized plaintiffs only playing bits and pieces of Jones’ clips supporting their case.

Pattis put up a 19-minute video of Jones’ show, showing Jones call out media coverage of this lawsuit in 2018.

“Stop victimizing the people of Sandy Hook and the people of pizzagate, stop it!” Jones said.

Pattis tried to show Jones didn’t put a bullseye on these families.

“Does that really sound like the kind of man who put a target on a family’s back? Does it sound like somebody who’s sat up at night deciding I could monetize families’ grief?” said Pattis.

Then, as he did in his opening statement, Pattis questioned the motives of the victims’ families, suggesting these lawsuits come down to money and politics.

“Did they exaggerate some of the harm here, for the sake of politics? For the sake of guns? The desire to make sure this never happens to someone again, that no one else ever loses a child? Yeah, it makes you uncomfortable when I say that, I see you looking away, but it’s a fair question,” Pattis said.

Pattis also argued evidence was lacking regarding the threats these families received.

In rebuttal, lawyers for the families countered they shared enough and urged the jury, while they decide how much to award the families, to punish Jones and his behavior, and not base it on sympathy for the families.

