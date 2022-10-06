Bristol educator named Connecticut’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2023

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is an educator from Bristol.

Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as the recipient on Thursday.

Congratulations to Bristol Eastern's @MrsKielma on being recognized as the 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year! Among the outpouring of praise, a colleague said that she is a model of how "you can make a difference as one person," and from a student:"joy radiates from her room." pic.twitter.com/nRk8K7N1YF — CT TOY Council (@CTTOYCouncil) October 6, 2022

Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker delivered the news to Kielma during a surprise visit to Bristol Eastern on Thursday morning.

“Connecticut has the best public school teachers of any state in the nation, and there are so many exemplary teachers in our state we need to recognize for their service to our schools and our students,” Lamont said. :It is an honor for us to highlight the incredible work of Bristol Eastern High School’s Ms. Carolyn Kielma. She embodies so many of the effective qualities that transform students’ lives. I am thrilled today to visit her classroom, deliver this news directly to her in-person, and let her know how much we appreciate the dedication she has brought to her career as a teacher.”

“Educators are a critical part of ensuring that our students are prepared for the real-world challenges that they will face in their postsecondary career and in life,” Russell-Tucker said. “I am honored to recognize Carolyn Kielma as our 2023 Connecticut Teacher of the Year, and I am confident she will serve as an effective teacher ambassador for the thousands of talented Connecticut educators in this upcoming year.”

Lamont’s office said Kielma has brought a love of science to public high school students in Connecticut through teaching since 2002. For the last 15 years, she has taught biology, biotechnology and forensics, environmental science, biotechnical engineering, anatomy and physiology, and the Advancement Via Individual Determination program (AVID) elective class at Bristol Eastern. Since earning her bachelor of science degree in biology from Susquehanna University in Pennsylvania, and her master of science degree in secondary education from the University of New Haven, Kielma has found that her greatest rewards in teaching come from the successes of her students—not just in the field of science but in life.

Kielma said she believes educators are masters of adaptation and evolution. She hopes to strengthen and improve her profession by focusing on ensuring the representation of all voices within her lessons while evolving and creating measurements of intelligence that reflect all of Connecticut’s scholars. She feels educator collaboration is essential to build and develop strategies to promote a culture of equity and inclusion and provide opportunities for all students across the state.

Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year is decided annually by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council, a group composed of former recipients and representatives from educational organizations, businesses, and the community. The council said it reviewed nearly 100 district-level Teachers of the Year through a selection process that included candidate applications, interviews, and school site visits, as well as focus groups with faculty, parents, administration, and students.

