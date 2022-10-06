Great Day
Channel 3 to host Senator Richard Blumenthal, Leora Levy for live Senate Debate

Channel 3 WFSB and CT Insider to Host Senate Debate
Channel 3 WFSB and CT Insider to Host Senate Debate(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Channel 3 and CT Insider will host the live Senate Debate between U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) and Leora Levy (R) at the WFSB studios in Rocky Hill.

Both candidates have accepted our invitations to debate the issues from 7:00 – 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Eyewitness News anchor Mark Zinni will serve as moderator.

Panelists for the debate will be WFSB Chief Political Reporter Susan Raff, CT Insider State Politics Reporter Julia Bergman, WSHU Radio Senior Political Reporter Ebong Udoma, and Associated Press Political Writer Susan Haigh.

Watch the debate on WFSB Channel 3 Wednesday, November 2nd at 7 PM. The debate will also stream live on WFSB+.

