Connecticut’s favorite Halloween candy is...

(WFSB) - Halloween is expected to be back in full force this year, at least according to CandyStore.com.

To celebrate, the website listed each state’s favorite candy.

It put Almond Joy as Connecticut’s favorite. The runner up was Milky Way. M&Ms were third.

CandyStore said 2021 was a huge upgrade from 2020 as far as candy sales and Halloween participation. The reason was the country slowly bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Retail Federation reported that Halloween candy spending should hit a whopping $3.1 Billion this year! That would be an all time high.

Overall Halloween spending is predicted to be over $10.6 Billion. That would be up 5 percent over last year.

