Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse project

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Town officials in Cromwell voted against a controversial warehouse district Wednesday evening.

Residents of the town had expressed concern about the location of the proposed facility.

The warehouse was proposed to be built off Greer Street, not far from Cromwell Middle School.

Developers of the site were defeated by a final vote of 4-to-3.

Neighbors had expressed concerns about their property value and safety on the roads.

“I think it would be bad for the environment. Bad for the town,” said Iza Szydlowska, a Cromwell local.

Pollution was also a common concern of area residents.

Opponents of the proposed project pointed out wetlands located around the site.

Those in favor of the projected pointed out the wetlands are actually man-made and shouldn’t prevent developers from moving in.

Connecticut’s prime highway access to the northeast is ideal for many companies looking to capitalize on a growing e-commerce market.

Developers did not disclose which company would be occupying the proposed warehouse space, perhaps creating more concern among residents.

