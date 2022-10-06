CT reaches record number of bears entering homes

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has reached a new record when it comes to bears entering homes.

Bears are becoming a lot more comfortable around humans, and that’s why it’s important you try to scare bears away if you do see them.

So far this year, 65 bears have entered homes in Connecticut.

The previous record was in 2020, when there were 45 entries.

Bear sightings typically increase in the fall as bears are getting ready for hibernation and trying to put on some weight.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) about what’s contributing to this increase.

Jenny Dickson, the Director of Wildlife Division, said that bears are learning more and more that people are a source of food.

“Having an increased number of home entries like that is a growing concern for us and what that’s really resulting from is our bear population is continuing to grow and bears are becoming a lot more comfortable around people, in people’s backyards,” said Dickson.

Some tips to help limit bears from coming on your property include not putting out bird feeders and cleaning out the grill.

