CT voters to decide on early in-person voting

(WFSB) - This year, Connecticut voters won’t just decide between who is on the ballot for different offices, they’ll also decide when we cast our ballots in future elections.

It’s a short question you’ll see on your ballot come November: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?”

Former Secretary of State Denise Merrill said voting yes to that question will fix a system that makes it harder for Connecticut residents to cast their vote.

“46 other states are already doing it and have been doing it for years,” Merrill said.

Connecticut is one of four states that does not have early in-person voting.

There are absentee ballots people can apply for, but when it comes to actually showing up at the polls, Election Day is the only option.

“This is where we’re coming up short,” Merrill said.

In Rocky Hill, the ballot question is right on the front, underneath the list of candidates. That may not be the case in every town and city.

“You might have to turn it over to see it on the back side,” said Merrill.

Taking a look at the text of the question again, you can see it’s a short, generic yes or no question.

When the issue came up for a statewide vote in 2014, the phrasing was a bit more confusing, and Merrill believes this may have led to its defeat. Other organized opposition may have also played a factor.

“Some ads were run in Connecticut in 2014 the week before the election, and that is modern politics. It happens at the last minute,” Merrill said.

This year’s question asks voters if the constitution should be amended to allow for early voting.

The specifics of what the process would actually look like would be decided after the fact.

“Laws are passed by the legislature, they are the ones who play out the differences of opinion about how long it should be, where it should be,” said Merrill.

After the pandemic caused people to be wary of big crowds and long lines, some local election officials say early voting makes it easier for those who may struggle to make it to the polls.

“That provides greater flexibility to the voter while ensuring the integrity of the election process,” said Essie Labrot, West Hartford Town Clerk and CT Town Clerk’s Association.

Not every voter is convinced.

“I don’t think that it’s necessary, you have specific days,” said Kathy Parent, of Rocky Hill. “At what point do you cut it off?”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.