Hamden police search for suspects who illegally dumped trash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are looking for a pair believed to be illegally dumping trash in one section of town.

It’s happened a number of times in the past month, behind the old, abandoned middle school on Newhall Street.

Back in the early 1900s, the site was actually a landfill.

Those days are gone, but recently someone decided they’d dump all sorts of garbage back there.

Police are investigating and asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprits.

Those who call Hamden’s Newhall Street neighborhood home said they’ve had it with those coming here and unloading their trash.

“People are just like, they don’t care,” said Deborah Sutton, of Hamden.

Hamden police said they’re investigating several illegal dumpings in the last month that happened in the Newhall Street area, specifically behind the old Hamden Middle School.

The suspects were caught on camera thanks to a hunting camera mounted to the back of the building.

“Why would you come and dump trash like that, knowing this is a neighborhood for kids and everybody else to live in,” said Deborah. “That’s being irresponsible.”

The surveillance photo shows two men and a bright yellow Ford pickup truck with rust over the rear driver’s side wheel arch. You can see a number of piles of trash and debris, with even a refrigerator in the back of the pickup.

As for who’s behind it, those in the neighborhood say they likely just don’t want to pay to haul their trash to the transfer station.

“The city charges you to dump the trash,” said Timothy Mack, of Hamden. “Don’t want to pay the city to for dumping the trash, so they dump it in the woods or the parks, where no one sees it.”

In this case, police got a pretty good glimpse and they’re just hoping someone might recognize these two guys or their truck.

As for those leaving behind the mess, those in this neighborhood have a message.

“Stop trashing it up, stop doing that,” said Deborah.

In addition to facing arrests locally, state law brings a fine of more than $200 if dumping more than 1 cubic foot and you can even have your car confiscated if caught in the act.

If you recognize the men or the truck, call Hamden police. Callers can remain anonymous.

