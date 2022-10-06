Manchester and East Hartford Police investigating after multiple tow truck thefts

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Manchester and East Hartford Police are investigating two incidents of stolen tow trucks.

One truck was found, while the other is still missing.

“Who knows if they’re ever going to find our truck,” said Jay Pitchell, Owner of Jay’s Auto Sales & Repair.

Sunday evening two people entered Jay’s Auto Sales and Repair Shop lot in a car that officials believe to be stolen.

One of the suspects jumped in the tow truck and quickly stole it.

“The trucks make between $7 and $1500 a day so it hurts business that way. It hurts business if I don’t get my truck back. That’s $90,000 to replace,” said Jay.

Jay thinks there is a bigger problem at hand. He says he thinks they are either shipping the trucks out of the country to get more money, or, they’re being used as a way to steal other cars.

This is detrimental to the business but he is not alone. Charlie’s also had a truck stolen last night in Manchester.

“There’s been six trucks stolen in the past three or four weeks and they recovered the one that was stolen this morning at Charlies,” said Jay.

Charlies was found in East Hartford because there was a GPS wired into the truck.

Jay’s truck also had one, but they found it and removed it.

Jay says after this, he will be making some changes.

“New GPS systems and cameras in the trucks will be hardwired so they cant get away with this. We’ve learned a lesson. We’ve taken for granted for so long,” said Jay. “All I want is my truck back, that’s it.”

It’s a truck with white and yellow, it says jays all over it. This is still an ongoing investigation.

