Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for.

WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.

This week we’ve been discussing inflation, taxes, and abortion.

Voters in Norwich say the morals, ethics and character of candidates is key when they vote.

“To me it’s probably the deciding factor in how I vote,” said Joanne Phillbrick, of Norwich.

Joanne is eager to vote in the November 8th election. In the race for Connecticut governor, she’s not sure who to cast her vote for.

“I’m not impressed. With either,” she said.

Not impressed with Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

Joanne’s focused on their morals, ethics and character, but negative TV ads have been rubbing her the wrong way.

“All they do is bash their opponents,” said Joanne. “Trust is paramount. Transparency is paramount.”

Joanne’s not alone. According to our exclusive poll asking which issues matter the most to you, morals and ethics rank fourth, behind inflation, taxes, and abortion.

Cameron Curland wants to vote for the candidate who talks the talk and walks the walk, but he said it’s becoming harder to find.

“Some people say they’re going to do something when they get into office and then when they finally get into office they don’t necessarily do the thing they sold to the people,” said Cameron. “They don’t necessarily do the thing they sold to the people.”

That’s why Cameron said he’s focusing on the morals, ethics and character of the candidates in the upcoming election.

He’s not basing his vote on just party.

“If you say something and follow through people are going to use you as a credible person,” Cameron said.

It’s Cameron’s top issue in the gubernatorial race.

“I have to look into every single little thing that stand for,” he said.

Mary Riley believes that speaks to the candidates’ character, that their morals and policies are connected.

“I look for voting record. How did you vote on particular items. Have your actions and words lined up. That’s an indicator for me,” said Mary.

“I look at the character of an individual certainly,” said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom. ‘You serve in office you’re there to serve the people not personally gain.”

A few issues that didn’t crack the top 5 in our exclusive poll but were still important for people are crime, healthcare and climate change.

