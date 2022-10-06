Runners prepare for big race at Hartford Marathon Foundation’s Fitness Expo

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It will be an exciting weekend in the capital city.

Hundreds of runners from across the country are expected to take the streets for the annual Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

Runners are picking up their race gear at the XL Center for the big day on Saturday.

They are starting off at the expo to check in, picking up their packets and then they will loop around the area.

Inside there are several vendors like more shirts and massages, all to get ready for the weekend.

Hundreds of people showed up Thursday. They will have another pick up day Friday as well. If you are new to the race you can still register.

This weekend is much more than a race. For some people it’s about family and running for those who are no longer with them.

“I run because of my niece. My niece passed away in 2019 of leukemia. My brother and I were training in 2019 for the full marathon and she passed away in August. In October we ran for her. And every year we want to continue to run not only for her but also for her but all the kids, cancer patients,” said Patricia Vega-Dones, a runner from Manchester.

“We are just thrilled, the economic impact we make in the region. The amount of money runners will give to charity because of it, it’s such a good feel good thing to do for the community,” said Beth Shluger, Executive Director of the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

There is a block party happening on Pratt Street Thursday night. All runners are invited to warm up there for the weekend.

