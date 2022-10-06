Secretary of State, CT Military Department monitoring cyber threats ahead of election

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As we get closer to election day, federal officials are warning that other countries are working to sway the public opinion in America.

On a state level, cyberattacks could also be coming.

“We do know our systems were probed by the Gru which is a Russian intelligence back in 2016. There are other incidents of malicious actors, foreign and domestic, out there that just want to cause trouble,” said Scott Bates, Deputy Secretary of State of Connecticut.

The Secretary of the State is joining forces with the Connecticut Military Department to offer free cybersecurity reviews to local election infrastructure.

“I don’t mean the voting systems, the machines are not plugged in but it’s the hardware that you can keep the election rolls, voter rolls, in current order and good shape. Those need to be protected so we are making sure every town checks their system,” said Bates.

A similar free service happened in 2020, but Deputy Secretary Bates says only 65 out of the 169 towns and cities took advantage of it.

He is hoping that number rises ahead of the midterms to avoid cyber security issues.

“You never want it to be a question of ‘are the results what the results are.’ Maintain integrity of data. But more importantly, maintaining the security of the system. When you think of the data being most important, you can’t run an election if the system you use to run an election are being impacted by a cyber security threat,” said Tim Weber, Vice President Channel Growth Cyber74.

Tim Weber deals with cyberattacks all the time and says because the majority of what people do relies on technology, preventing attacks are key. The sooner a town finds out about a malicious event the better.

Which is why on top of checking the systems, training people is also important.

“You can do 100 things right but if one person falls through that phishing email or clicks on that attachment they shouldn’t have, then all of your defenses can be for not. Addressing the people aspect is often the overlooked part of it,” said Weber.

State officials also say watch out for fake websites.

If you want to register to vote or want more information on elections, CLICK HERE to register, or HERE for more information.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.