States most impacted by natural disasters: Where CT ranks

WalletHub released its list of the States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A list ranked the states that were the most and least impacted by natural disasters.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com unveiled the list on Thursday following reports that Hurricane Ian was estimated to have caused as much as $57 billion in damage.

Connecticut was the 34th most impacted state, which ranked it toward the “least” end of the spectrum of natural disasters.

Rhode Island was 41st.

WalletHub said it determined the states most impacted by natural disasters by comparing them across two key metrics. The metrics were the number of climate disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage since 1980, as well as the loss amount per capita from those disasters.

Connecticut’s number of climate disasters between 1980 and 2022 was 31, according to the site’s researchers. Its loss amount from those disasters was 36.

Source: WalletHub

The top five states most impacted by disasters were Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Iowa, and Alabama.

North Carolina was 8th and Florida ranked 9th.

The five least impacted states were Utah, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Alaska and Maine.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

