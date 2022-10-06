Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse

EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are searching for suspects who pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her car and purse.

Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Woodview Apartments on Wednesday.

The female victim told police two male suspects pushed her to the ground and took her purse. One of the suspects then stole her vehicle.

Police said the two suspects were Black males wearing dark colored hoodies. The suspects entered the parking lot in a dark colored SUV.

One of the suspects fled in the SUV while the other fled in the victim’s car, said police.

The victim’s car, which has not been recovered, is a blue Hyundai Elantra with Connecticut registration number 5AUEX0.

Authorities said the victim was not injured.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call East Haven police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.