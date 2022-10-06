Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police.

One person was extricated.

First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.