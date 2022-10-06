Great Day
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.(Hamden Fire Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Whitney Avenue near Route 15 is currently closed in both directions while police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident with wires down in the roadway, according to police.

One person was extricated.

First responders and utility companies responded to address the situation.

