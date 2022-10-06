Whitney Avenue in Hamden closed due to overnight crash

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash closed a road in Hamden, according to police.

They said Thursday morning that Whitney Avenue near Route 15 was closed in both directions because of an overnight motor vehicle crash that brought down wires in the roadway.

First responders were on scene and utility companies have been working to repair the damaged power lines.

The road closure was anticipated to last several hours.

Police said heavy delays were anticipated for the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute.

