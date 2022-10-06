Great Day
Whitney Avenue in Hamden closed due to overnight crash

Police closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden Wednesday night into Thursday following a crash that...
Police closed Whitney Avenue in Hamden Wednesday night into Thursday following a crash that brought down wires.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An overnight crash closed a road in Hamden, according to police.

They said Thursday morning that Whitney Avenue near Route 15 was closed in both directions because of an overnight motor vehicle crash that brought down wires in the roadway.

First responders were on scene and utility companies have been working to repair the damaged power lines.

The road closure was anticipated to last several hours.

Police said heavy delays were anticipated for the Thursday morning commute and possibly the evening commute.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
Whitney Avenue closed in Hamden due to crash

