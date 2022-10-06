Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Windsor Locks police arrest man who randomly attacked a 70-year-old woman

Alexander Lesuer Russell.
Alexander Lesuer Russell.(Windsor Locks Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was attacked randomly while jogging in Windsor Locks.

Police said it happened on Old County Road around 9:54 a.m. Thursday.

A man punched her in the back of the head so hard that she fell to the ground, said police.

The woman suffered a serious laceration to the back of her head and broken fingers, said police.

A witness reported the attack to police.

The suspect was later detained by officers on CT State Police’s property on Schoephoester Road, authorities said.

Windsor Locks police said the victim and attacker do not know each other.

The victim remains in the hospital with a serious head injury, said police.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, was charged with assault first-degree on an elderly person, and reckless endangerment first-degree.

Police said Russell is held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. Richard Blumenthal talks about new legislation to help prevent suicide on college...
PRESS CONFERENCE: Sen. Blumenthal announces legislation to prevent suicide on college campuses
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
File photo of an East Haven police cruiser.
Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse
Friday futurecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Warmer weather wanes with a Friday front, cooler weekend weather ahead...