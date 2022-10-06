Windsor Locks police arrest man who randomly attacked a 70-year-old woman

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A 70-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was attacked randomly while jogging in Windsor Locks.

Police said it happened on Old County Road around 9:54 a.m. Thursday.

A man punched her in the back of the head so hard that she fell to the ground, said police.

The woman suffered a serious laceration to the back of her head and broken fingers, said police.

A witness reported the attack to police.

The suspect was later detained by officers on CT State Police’s property on Schoephoester Road, authorities said.

Windsor Locks police said the victim and attacker do not know each other.

The victim remains in the hospital with a serious head injury, said police.

Alexander Lesuer Russell, 40, was charged with assault first-degree on an elderly person, and reckless endangerment first-degree.

Police said Russell is held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court on Friday.

