Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc.

The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.

Yale New Haven Health said it agreed to buy these hospitals that make up the health systems:

Waterbury Hospital (AKA Waterbury HEALTH) in Waterbury, CT, with 357 certified beds

Manchester Memorial Hospital (AKA ECHN) in Manchester, CT, with 249 certified beds

Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, CT, with 102 certified beds

Prospect Provider Group of Connecticut (Alliance Medical Group and ECHN Medical Group)

Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT

Manchester Memorial Hospital and Waterbury HEALTH, with approximately 4,400 employees, would return to not-for-profit status, providing continued access to care at their campuses and outpatient care locations.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for us to find ways to creatively sustain local access to high-quality care,” said Christopher O’Connor, president and CEO of Yale New Haven Health. “This transaction offers unique advantages to the residents of the communities served and allow for continued patient access to critical healthcare services while being strengthened by the quality-of-care YNHHS is known for nationally.”

Yale New Haven Health and Prospect are working with the Office of Health Strategy and the Department of Public Health to obtain regulatory approval, including filing a Certificate of Need with the state this fall. Pending regulatory approval, Yale New Haven Health said the three hospitals will become part of the Yale New Haven Health System, similar in nature to Greenwich and Bridgeport Hospitals, as well as Lawrence + Memorial Health. As part of Yale New Haven Health, Waterbury HEALTH and ECHN will be able to enhance delivery of care across a wide spectrum of primary and specialty services.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.