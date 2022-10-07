Great Day
Bird flu detected in New Haven County

Turkeys (file)
Turkeys (file)(Janet Hostetter | AP Photo/Janet Hostetter, File)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WFSB) - A dangerous strain of the avian flu was detected in New Haven County.

The state Department of Agriculture said the virus was found in a backyard flock of turkeys and chickens on Oct. 4.

The exact location was not revealed.

The birds were considered pets, not commercial poultry.

The department described the disease as highly contagious and often deadly for chickens.

“Detections in backyard and commercial flocks are increasing around the U.S. and Canada,” said state veterinarian Dr. Jane Lewis. “This comes as wild birds begin their annual migration south. It is imperative that anyone involved with poultry production review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds.”

In March, the illness was also detected in a backyard flock in New London.

State officials said human infections are rare, and even then the symptoms are usually mild.

In addition to practicing good biosecurity, poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild ducks and geese and their droppings. Outdoor access for poultry should be limited at this time.

“Continued adherence to stringent protocols will ensure the safety and viability of Connecticut’s diverse poultry industry,” said agriculture commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Our state ranks first in New England for egg production and this serves as a reminder that we must all work together to protect our birds.”

