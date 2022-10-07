Deliberations to continue in Alex Jones defamation trial

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Friday in Waterbury in the Alex Jones defamation trial.

Jurors are deciding how much money to award the families of the victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which Jones called a hoax on his radio show, Info Wars.

The jurors were sent home on Thursday after an hour of deliberations.

Channel 3 has a crew at Waterbury Superior Court.

