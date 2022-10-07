Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Deliberations to continue in Alex Jones defamation trial

Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Jury deliberations are scheduled to continue Friday in Waterbury in the Alex Jones defamation trial.

Jurors are deciding how much money to award the families of the victims from the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which Jones called a hoax on his radio show, Info Wars.

The jurors were sent home on Thursday after an hour of deliberations.

Channel 3 has a crew at Waterbury Superior Court.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Jury begins deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

Latest News

An officer was shot in New Haven after the officer responded to a vehicle collision.
2 schools shelter in place as police investigate shooting that left officer hurt in New Haven
Turkeys (file)
Bird flu detected in New Haven County
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
High temps for Friday - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Warmer weather for today, but much cooler air moves in for tomorrow...