East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers.

One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives.

Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him, but their lives changed when his ended.

Kyle was killed when he was hit by a drugged driver who was traveling the wrong way on route 16 in East Haddam in 2018.

“I get up in the morning and I think about him. All day long I think about him,” said Larry Hermann, Kyles father. “When I go to bed I think about him.”

Now, Larry and his wife Erin are dedicated to preventing future impaired and distracted driving tragedies.

“My son was worth knowing. My son was worth being remembered and that’s what drives me every single day,” said Larry. “If I can make one person think differently than it’s worth it.”

Unfortunately, Connecticut has a long way to go.

According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Connecticut has the third highest percentage of deadly crashes that involve drugs and alcohol and overall fatal wrecks are up 25% through September of this year compared to 2022.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving New England Regional Director Bob Garguilo implores people to wake up.

“As a human it’s got to be compassionate, you have to feel it,” said Bob.

Fortunately, heroes like the Hermann’s continue to fight for change.

This week Kyle’s former co-workers at Roto Frank of America in Chester donated $2,000 to MADD in Kyle’s name.

You can help too, there is a Walk like MADD event on the Branford town green Saturday morning.

Larry hopes people come and honor Kyle and every other life taken by this unnecessary epidemic.

“I don’t want Kyle to just be a number or statistic, I want him to be remembered,” said Larry.

The “Walk like MADD” event in Branford begins at 10am and registration is at 9am.

