Family Friday: The start of spooky season with local events
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s officially spooky season in our state, and so many fall-themed events are popping up. Here are a few we found for this weekend:
- Friday, October 7th
- The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm
- Face painting, balloon animals
- Showing Hocus Pocus
- Consider donating a non-perishable food item for Connecticut Foodshare and the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank
- Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October 30
- Lake Compounce
- Tickets: $39.99
- Daytime: 12pm – 6pm
- Dogtoberfest on October 9th
- Apple Fritter Eating Contest - October 16
- Kids Costume Contest - October 23
- Trick-or-Treating in the Park - October 30
- Nighttime thrills begin after 6pm
- Haunted Houses, Scare Zones & More
Southington Apple Harvest Festival
- Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 & Oct. 7 – Oct. 9
- Southington Town Green
- Fireworks: Saturday, October 8th at 9:00pm
FROM WHAT’S GOING ON:
- October 8th – 10th
- Mystic Seaport Museum
- Live music, boat rides, drinks on the waterfront & more!
