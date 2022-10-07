Great Day
Family Friday: The start of spooky season with local events

Start of the spooky season with local events
By WFSB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s officially spooky season in our state, and so many fall-themed events are popping up. Here are a few we found for this weekend:

Fall Family Fun Night

  • Friday, October 7th
  • The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pm
  • Face painting, balloon animals
  • Showing Hocus Pocus
  • Consider donating a non-perishable food item for Connecticut Foodshare and the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank

Phantom Fall Fest

  • Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October 30
  • Lake Compounce
  • Tickets: $39.99
  • Daytime: 12pm – 6pm
    • Dogtoberfest on October 9th
    • Apple Fritter Eating Contest - October 16
    • Kids Costume Contest - October 23
    • Trick-or-Treating in the Park - October 30
  • Nighttime thrills begin after 6pm
    • Haunted Houses, Scare Zones & More

Southington Apple Harvest Festival

  • Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 & Oct. 7 – Oct. 9
  • Southington Town Green
  • Fireworks: Saturday, October 8th at 9:00pm

Riverfest

  • October 8th – 10th
  • Mystic Seaport Museum
  • Live music, boat rides, drinks on the waterfront & more!

