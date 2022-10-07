Family Friday: The start of spooky season with local events

(WFSB) - It’s officially spooky season in our state, and so many fall-themed events are popping up. Here are a few we found for this weekend:

Fall Family Fun Night

Friday, October 7th

The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Face painting, balloon animals

Showing Hocus Pocus

Consider donating a non-perishable food item for Connecticut Foodshare and the South Windsor Food and Fuel Bank

Phantom Fall Fest

Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October 30

Lake Compounce

Tickets: $39.99

Daytime: 12pm – 6pm Dogtoberfest on October 9th Apple Fritter Eating Contest - October 16 Kids Costume Contest - October 23 Trick-or-Treating in the Park - October 30

Nighttime thrills begin after 6pm Haunted Houses, Scare Zones & More



Southington Apple Harvest Festival

Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 & Oct. 7 – Oct. 9

Southington Town Green

Fireworks: Saturday, October 8th at 9:00pm

FROM WHAT’S GOING ON:

Riverfest

October 8th – 10th

Mystic Seaport Museum

Live music, boat rides, drinks on the waterfront & more!

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.