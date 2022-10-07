Final preparations underway for Eversource Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The second weekend of October means it’s time for the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

This is the 29th year for the event which brings thousands to the city of Hartford each year.

8,000 runners are expected to participate in all of the events Saturday.

“I feel good, I feel great. Ready,” said Brenda Morris, of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Morris is happy to be back in the capital city for the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

In the past, she’s run the 26.2-mile marathon.

This year will be her first half marathon.

“Yeah more time to celebrate,” said Morris. “Yeah I haven’t done the half, I always hear it’s beautiful.”

Morris is among the thousands of runners getting ready for race day.

The marathon brings people from all over the state, region and country.

A lot of planning goes into making sure the course is ready for runners.

“This is a very ambitious set up that takes place approximately the entire week. The Hartford Marathon is a tremendous event for the city of Hartford. Showcases our region, huge economic impact,” said Craig Mergins, Workforce Development Manager at Knox Hartford, a nonprofit.

The nonprofit works on beautifying the city of Hartford through landscaping and projects in the city’s parks.

With the help of youth in the apprentice program, crews have been getting Bushnell Park ready for Saturday’s races and after-party.

“It’s fun and interesting to be honest. I know a lot of people are going to be here. I know it’s going to be fun for sure,” said Jordan Davis, apprentice with Knox Hartford.

“Three hours thirty minutes is my benchmark. I’m hoping to get under that,” said Steven Walker, Associate Engineer at Eversource.

Walker has been training to run 26.2 miles Saturday.

“I think all the training will work out well for me and I’ll hit a good time,” said Walker.

He’s new to Connecticut and this will be his first time running the Eversource Hartford Marathon.

“This is my fourth marathon. I ran a couple in Kansas when I was out there stationed in the military and one in South Korea as well,” Walker said.

“If you don’t want to participate, come spectate, we have great vendors here, show up along the race route, the runners walkers, everyone participating will love your support and can use your encouragement along the way,” said Josh Miller, Race Director of the Eversource Hartford Marathon. “We’ve been in the park all week. We’ve had great weather the last few days so we’re just doing the final touches.”

Runners said they’re ready for the big day.

“I’m looking forward most to just getting through this arch and having my Eversource team and local community cheering us on,” Walker said.

If you want to cheer on runners at Bushnell Park, it’s best to arrive between 6:30 and 7 a.m.

You have until 9 p.m. Friday night to register.

For information on road closures, click here.

In its 29 years, the Eversource Hartford Marathon has helped raise $8.5 million for charities.

