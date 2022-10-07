Hartford Police attend church service to build relationship with community.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Hartford Police Chief says it has been a very challenging year, but they are not giving up.

They plan to increase the times they engage with the community to try and make the city safer.

On Monday three people were shot in Hartford in an attempted carjacking in front of Parkville Market. One person died after getting shot multiple times.

“I think it’s just all the gun violence. Nobody knows how to put the guns down. Everyone needs to come together as one and stop doing that right now you have younger kids dying,” said Deshawn Campbell and Jaeda Benitez, Hartford residents.

On Wednesday another shooting killed a 24-year-old a block away.

“Sometimes just the young individuals not having enough to do in the neighborhood or not having the right influences and I think that’s what basically within Hartford area,” said Alicia Holliday, another Hartford resident.

The Hartford Police Chief says community policing could be the answer.

Tonight officers attended a local church service part of the Faith and Blue week where religious leaders collaborate with police.

“This is one of the most effective ways that I have seen the department interact with the community. We tried to do coffee with a cop. We tried to invite people for public compstat, but these invite only events, people are busy,” said Jason Thody, Hartford Police Chief.

On top of a church service, for the past two weeks they have marched in the streets along the north and south end in an effort to reach as many people as possible and rebuild relationships.

“Pamphlets that we are handing out and every one of those connections is a potential witness that might have not called us, that might not have necessary cooperated with us before we met them that day,” said Chief Thody.

Chief Thody says the city has about 123,000 residents but only 375 officers, which is why they are hoping to build that community relationship he says was disconnected because of the pandemic.

The Faith and Blue events will continue this weekend. There will be another event coming up on Sunday.

