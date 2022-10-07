New Haven Police Officer shot after responding to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An officer is out of the hospital this morning after being shot in New Haven overnight.

BREAKING: multiple city blocks around Chapel St. in New Haven are blocked off. Police are investigating after an officer was shot while responding to a car crash. The officer has been released from the hospital. pic.twitter.com/7uon9my44W — Audrey Russo (@AudreyR_TVNews) October 7, 2022

An investigation is underway in the Fair Haven section of the city on Chapel Street.

Officials say an officer was shot after responding to calls from a motor vehicle collision.

Shortly after arriving, officers say one of the occupants of the vehicle attempted to leave the scene, and gunfire was exchanged.

Officials say they do not know if the suspect was injured. The suspect is still at-large at this time according to police.

The officer was shot roughly one block away from the scene of the collision, which explains why the crime scene is so large.

Multiple surrounding streets in the Fair Haven neighborhood of New Haven remain closed at this time.

It is not known how many individuals were passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The police officer was transported and later released from a local hospital. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing situation. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.