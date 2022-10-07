Police: Cows on the loose shut down I-84 west in Vernon

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is shut down Friday afternoon because cows are roaming the highway.

State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m.

The cows are in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said.

Cows are on the loose on I-81 in Vernon. (Christine Sniadach)

“Troopers have shut down the westbound side of I-84 while they work to secure the cows,” state police said.

Police said the scene is still active.

