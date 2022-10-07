Police: Cows on the loose shut down I-84 west in Vernon
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is shut down Friday afternoon because cows are roaming the highway.
State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m.
The cows are in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said.
“Troopers have shut down the westbound side of I-84 while they work to secure the cows,” state police said.
Police said the scene is still active.
