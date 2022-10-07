Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Cows on the loose shut down I-84 west in Vernon

Part of I-84 west in Vernon is closed because cows are in the road.
Part of I-84 west in Vernon is closed because cows are in the road.(Laurie Arnold)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is shut down Friday afternoon because cows are roaming the highway.

State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m.

The cows are in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said.

Cows are on the loose on I-81 in Vernon.
Cows are on the loose on I-81 in Vernon.(Christine Sniadach)

“Troopers have shut down the westbound side of I-84 while they work to secure the cows,” state police said.

Police said the scene is still active.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Weekend headlines - WFSB
Technical Discussion: It’ll cool down quickly tonight, and some parts of the state could see a frost by Sunday morning
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford.
Young person detained after firearms found at Weaver High School in Hartford