Runners, charities gear up for Eversource Hartford Marathon

The capital city has been gearing up to host thousands of runners from across the country.

Pre-race festivities kicked off Thursday night.

Some people come to participate, others come to cheer, and all come to support great causes around the community.

Runners started picking up their race gear Thursday ahead of the big day on Saturday. They can continue to so at the XL Center in Hartford from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The runner’s expo runs until 8 p.m.

Inside Bushnell Park, several vendors set up shop, ready for the upcoming influx of customers on Saturday.

Aside from running, a big focus of the day is safety. Officials and community members from Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, South Windsor and the State of Connecticut come together to produce the 26.2-mile marathon, 13.1-mile half marathon, charity 5K and team 26.2 relay race.

Another highlight is on charity. Each year, thousands of runners commit to fundraise on behalf of several different causes.

Walkers were also encouraged to participate in the charity 5k and join a fundraising team through the official charity program or choose a charity of choice to represent on race day.

To date, $8.5 million has been raised for local and national charities through the event.

“I run because of my niece,” said Patricia Vega-Dones, Manchester runner. “My niece passed away in 2019 of leukemia. My brother and I were training in 2019 for the full marathon and she passed away in August. In October, we ran for her. And every year we want to continue to run not only for her but also for her but all the kids, cancer patients.”

The starting line for the marathon, half marathon and relay is in front of the capitol building at 8 a.m.

More information on road closures can be found here.

To learn about the race itself, head to the Hartford Marathon Foundation’s website here.

