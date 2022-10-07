Something’s Cooking: Love Lera Bakery

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A North Haven bakery might just be one of the world’s most successful businesses, and it has nothing to do with the amount of money they make.

Lera Asprelli and Steven Mazzaco are a great team. They work together at Love Lera Bakery in North Haven, but they’ve been friends for years.

Lera and Steven even attended prom together.

“Did Steven ask you or did you ask Steven?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I asked him,” answered Lera.

“Cause you’re a take charge kind of woman,” said Eyewitness News.

“Yes,” said Lera.

Lera’s take charge personality came in handy when her parents Carol and Ernie opened the bakery named in her honor. Lera and Steven even helped out with the demolition.

That enthusiasm translates to every aspect of the business. It’s just one reason why the Asprellis knew despite the fact that Lera and Steven are on the autism spectrum that they would thrive working here.

“Honestly it’s about what they can do and not what many people think, oh they can’t do this it’s not that way here they can do anything. I can, they can,” said Carol Asprelli.

The Asprelli’s number one goal was to give special needs adults like Lera and Steven a chance. Right now nearly a dozen inspiring employees work there.

“They want to know they are doing a good job we all do, and they are just happy to be here they are happy when they create something they want to be involved,” Carol said.

Love Lera Bakery has an incredible mission, but the food is amazing too.

The Asprellis bought a revolutionary oven that allows them to pre-load recipes and help bakers of every skill set create incredible treats.

“You open up the oven, you put it in you close it and it just starts to bake and it tells you when it’s done,” said Carol.

One of Lera’s favorite items on the menu is the decadent mascarpone chocolate brownie.

“It’s really rich and it tastes like fudge,” said Lera.

Steven loves the tasty treat named in his honor, the delicious lemoncello cookie.

“It has that authentic Italian tasted like real lemoncello real ingredients,” said Steven.

“How come they named it after you?” Eyewitness News asked.

‘Because I created the recipe of course,” said Steven.

These talented bakers make it look so simple.

Despite their smiles and confidence though, Lera wants you to know they face challenges every day, we all do!

She hopes the team at Love Lera Bakery teaches people to rise above your obstacles and never ever give up.

“The thing that you are trying you should keep on trying and never give up and keep on doing it,” said Lera.

