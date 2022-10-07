Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car.

This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments.

The suspects fled the scene, one in the victims car, a blue Hyundai Elantra, and the other in the car they came in, a dark SUV.

Ronnie Daddio said this is typically a safe area. He has lived in the area for 13 years.

“It’s quiet, it’s really no problem,” said Ronnie. “I never had a problem in the parking lot.”

The suspects were described as two men wearing dark colored hoodies.

The victim was not injured.

“I hope they catch them. I hope they get the car and they catch them. My opinion, that car is in New York somewhere. It’s probably gone,” said Ronnie.

In Windsor Locks, one man was arrested after police say he assaulted A 70-year-old woman who was on a run Thursday morning.

40-year-old Alexander Russell is accused of punching the victim in the back of the head so hard she fell to the ground.

She is in the hospital with multiple broken fingers and a deep cut to the back of her head.

“I was surprised that during the day somebody would be knocked over the head on Old County Road because there’s a little traffic and I walk this probably two days a week,” Jim Cannon, Windsor Locks.

Russell was arrested and charged with assault on an elderly person in the first degree and reckless endangerment.

Jim Cannon says Old County Road is typically safe, so this news is shocking.

“I would think so, I do. I haven’t had anybody say to me that they feel unsafe that I’ve run across,” said Jim.

Dominick Violante, Co-owner of Avon Kempo and Aikido Academy wants to remind people to not leave yourself vulnerable.

“Glancing over your shoulder once in a while to make sure there isn’t anybody coming up behind you,” said Dominick.

Dominick says if you are being attacked, try to keep distance between you and the other person. If that doesn’t work, don’t be afraid to use self defense.

“We usually show an open palm strike that they can use and going to the nose is probably one of the better places to go for someone that doesn’t have a lot of training,” said Dominick.

East Haven Police are still investigating.

