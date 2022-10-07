Weapons found at Weaver High School in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford, according school officials.

Police responded to the campus on Granby Street on Friday.

The school was place in a “Code Yellow.” That meant no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

School officials said the weapons were in a school building and that the staff acted appropriately when they quickly called police.



An investigation was launched.

School officials said the building was secure and that the students were safe.

No injuries were reported.

