Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Weapons found at Weaver High School in Hartford

Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford.
Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two weapons were found at Weaver High School in Hartford, according school officials.

Police responded to the campus on Granby Street on Friday.

The school was place in a “Code Yellow.” That meant no one was allowed to enter or leave the building.

School officials said the weapons were in a school building and that the staff acted appropriately when they quickly called police.

Weaver High School in Hartford was placed in Code Yellow Mode on Friday.
Weaver High School in Hartford was placed in Code Yellow Mode on Friday.(WFSB)

An investigation was launched.

School officials said the building was secure and that the students were safe.

No injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
Hartford Marathon preps - WFSB
Runners, charities gear up for Eversource Hartford Marathon
Runners and volunteers prepared for the Eversource Hartford Marathon on Oct. 6.
Eversource Hartford Marathon
New Haven suspect search - WFSB
Police seek suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven