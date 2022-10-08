Demand for seasonal workers is down this year

(WFSB) - Some retailers have announced they’ll be hiring 100,000 or more workers for the holiday season.

Not everyone’s taking the same approach. Walmart for example is hiring much less than normal this season.

A Post University expert said it’s because this year, the theme is being cautious for the 2022 holiday season.

Amazon is trying to fill 150,000 positions nationwide for the holiday hiring season.

For Connecticut specifically, that’ll be around 3,100 jobs.

But not all businesses are doing that.

Walmart is only trying to hire 40,000 nationally.

Dr. Hamid Malakpour, Finance Program Chair at Post University, said many are anticipating cautious holiday spending.

“When you have less money to spend, so, are you gonna buy all those presents you wanna buy normally? So that is what’s getting everybody kind of very nervous positions,” said Malakpour.

Inflation is still top of mind for shoppers, as well as oil prices.

This week, OPEC announced its largest supply cut in years, saying it’ll reduce production by 2 million barrels a day starting in November.

This means higher prices are likely in the near future.

“If your price of oil is gonna go up during the holidays, the growth they’re expecting somewhere in the seven-or-eight percent range, it may not happen,” Malakpour said.

The push for holiday workers comes as Connecticut still has more than 110,000 job openings.

Malakpour said that shows the holiday demand may not be met. He notes some companies, like Amazon, are offering sign-on bonuses.

“Is that going to impact everything overall? It’s hard to say. We don’t know, so anybody who wanted to work is already at work, right?” Malakpour said.

Holiday hiring goes beyond retail.

UPS is looking to hire 100,000 nationwide for the season. In Connecticut, it’ll be 1,400 jobs.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are having a national hiring event next week to fill 3,500 holiday seasonal openings, on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will be at the Bass Pro Shops Location in Bridgeport and the Cabela’s in East Hartford. If you can’t make it in person, you can apply online at basspro.com/careers.

