Police investigating after man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 53 Nepaug Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, a victim was located.

The victim, a male in his thirties, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

