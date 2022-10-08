Police investigating string of armed robberies

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a string of armed robberies stretching through multiple towns in New London county.

Norwich Police say the Sams gas Station on Washington street was robbed at gunpoint at 7:44pm.

The clerk was unharmed but reported that a male entered the establishment wearing dark clothing and a mask.

The male, carrying a firearm, demanded money from the clerk, according to police.

The male left Sam’s on foot leaving with an undisclosed amount of currency and possibly got in an unknown vehicle headed out of town.

The suspect is described as a darker skinned male, black puffy winter jacket, gray/black mask, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

In Waterford, Price Cutter Vape and Smoke Shop was hit at 8:10pm. A worker was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect left with an undetermined amount of cash.

In Ledyard, the Pumpkin Hill Marketplace on Gallup Hill Road was robbed at around 9pm.

Store personnel reported that a lone male, described as Black or Hispanic, robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car, and drove off in an unknown direction of travel, according to Ledyard Police.

Ledyard police say details from video surveillance revealed that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and grey pants and that his description is consistent with several other robberies occurring in the Southeastern Connecticut area

Norwich Police say there were three other armed robberies in Franklin, Groton, and Stonington.

