Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday.

State police say they are looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday.

Dhimani Pearson is described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ and has brown hair and eyes. Peason is a male who was born on July 2.

Police say the child may be with his father, Trison Person, who may be in Enfield or Springfield Massachusetts.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.

