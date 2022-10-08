Public education is one of the most important issues to CT voters

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - One of the most important issues for voters we found in our exclusive poll is public education.

It’s something parents are very passionate about.

They’re looking at two major education issues: school safety and critical race theory.

As a parent and Middletown small business owner, Roberto Lucheme is eager to vote in next month’s election.

‘Public education is definitely very important,” said Roberto.

His kids are grown up, but he knows education issues will drive parents to the polls next month.

What should be taught in our schools, and how much power should school governments have?

“They want practical education for their kids well rounded education for the kids and move onto higher education,” Roberto said.

Education is a top issue in the race for Connecticut governor between Democratic Governor Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

It even ranks fifth in our exclusive Channel 3 poll, with CT Insider and Western New England University.

“Not surprised, in some ways I would’ve thought it would’ve been higher,” said Melissa McDaniel.

Melissa has two young children.

The most important issue to her is abortion and choice, but her kids’ education isn’t far behind.

“Education is one of the top things we might discuss about what our children are doing. I think another hot button issue is safety in our schools and people are really concerned about that,” Melissa said.

Wesleyan senior Sara Greene is concerned too.

She feels critical race theory is a major education issue voters are passionate about.

“Critical race theory is important to be taught in schools so children have more empathy towards their peers,” Sara said. “It’s definitely painted in a very negative light but I don’t think it should be.”

“It certainly could be a factor for some people,” Roberto said.

