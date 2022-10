WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car accident shut down Route 44 in West Hartford.

Police say the road is shut down between Mountain Road and Waterville Road in Avon.

According to the DOT, the accident was between two cars.

There is no word on if injuries were sustained during this accident.

Police did not say how long the road will be closed for.

