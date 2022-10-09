Florida residents frustrated as they look for help after hurricane Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ten days after hurricane Ian left hundreds of thousands of people devastated, many are still waiting for help.

Frustration is rising for many residents struggling to get back on their feet.

“Folks who are in difficult circumstances now because of the of the storm, just hang in there,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

But more than one week since the disaster slammed into the state, survivors are growing more and more frustrated with the governmental response from the local to the federal level.

“I have no income, no car, and I went in to apply for FEMA and just found out that somebody’s already applied, a fraudulent claim using all my information, my social security number. so I have to call the fraud hotline now to see what’s going on,” said Susan Dettor, Ft. Myers, FL Resident.

Residents are losing their patience.

Many are facing long wait times on the phone, or lines stretching for hours outside of FEMA disaster recovery centers while trying to get the help they desperately need.

Many are still in the dark or relying on generators.

As of Saturday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us More than 53-thousand customers had no power statewide.

“And you’re just bypassing all of this.”

There are also communities like Harlem Heights, where some feel they’re being completely overlooked in the federal response.

“I don’t have to live on Sanibel or Ft. Myers to be “one of the people they care about” because to me it seems like that’s all they care about right now,” said Mary Broomfield, Harlem Heights, FL Resident.

Officials say the death toll from hurricane Ian is at least 125 people.

120 of them are in Florida and five in North Carolina, but that number might continue to grow as crews continue to comb through wreckage.

