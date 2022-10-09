Man suffers life threatening injuries after crash, car fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm, Norwich fire units were dispatched to a reported car verses pole with entrapment.

The vehicle left the road, struck and snapped a telephone pole, and then came to rest lodged up against a rock ledge, according to the fire department.

The snapped pole caused the wires to come down above the car and remain energized.

Fire department vehicles arrived on scene in one minute.

They reported an unconscious patient trapped in the car with an engine compartment fire and wires down.

The wires were not in contact with the car so crews made a quick knockdown on the fire and extricated the patient from the car and electrical hazard.

American Ambulance transported the patient, a 50 year old male, to Backus hospital on a trauma alert with life threatening injuries.

Norwich public utilities remained on the scene to replace the pole and restore the wires.

The accident is under investigation by the Norwich Police department.

