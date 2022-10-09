Nine month old found safe after vehicle stolen with child in back

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A nine month old child has been found safe after a vehicle was stolen in Hartford with the child in the car, according to police.

At approximately 8:06 pm, The Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen vehicle with a 9 month old child inside.

Responding officers learned that the child’s mother left the child in the vehicle with a female acquaintance.

The mother went inside the business of 2996 Main Street, according to police.

When the mother exited the business, she observed her vehicle driving away.

Police say this prompted an immediate multi-division response.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the vehicle was located outside an address on Fish Fry Street.

The child was asleep and unharmed inside the vehicle.

The female acquaintance was located nearby and taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

