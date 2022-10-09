Police: One youth arrested following ‘large fight’ near Apple Harvest Festival

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a ‘large fight’ broke out near the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday.

According to police reports, the fight happened in front of Anthony Jacks in Southington.

Officers working the festival responded to the call at 9:00 pm while additional officers were heading to the scene.

Several people fled on foot and one young person was arrested.

Police say additional arrests will be made pending the investigation.

