Witness attacked after catalytic converter theft

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 3pm this evening, the Guilford Police Department responded to a business parking lot in the area of Goose Lane and Boston Post Road for the report of a catalytic converter theft followed by an altercation with a witness.

Three male suspects stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle, according to police.

While doing so, a witness was in a nearby vehicle attempted to record the theft.

The suspects saw this and proceeded to smash windows on the witness’ vehicle before fleeing the area.

The witness/victim was not injured during this incident.

Police say catalytic converter thefts are on the rise and broad daylight thefts are not uncommon.

They advise that if you witness something like this happening, please call 911 immediately to report the crime in progress and get police on the way.

Maintain a safe distance and let officers handle any interaction with the suspects.

They say In order to reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft, please park in visible, high traffic areas of parking lots.

You can also check with your vehicle manufacturer or preferred mechanic to see if there is a device that can be installed on your vehicle to prevent or reduce the threat of this type of theft.

Police say this case remains active and anyone with information related to this incident should call the Guilford Police Department at (203)453-8061.

